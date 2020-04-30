Watch for Proto Labs Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.97% Yesterday

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.03 to a high of $110.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $99.25 on volume of 230,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Proto Labs Inc has traded in a range of $63.19 to $119.80 and is now at $100.50, 59% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

