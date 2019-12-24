Watch for Prothena Corp Pl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.52% Yesterday

Prothena Corp Pl (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.64 to a high of $17.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.78 on volume of 102,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prothena Corp Pl have traded between a low of $6.71 and a high of $17.63 and are now at $15.73, which is 134% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

