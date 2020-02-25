Watch for Prologis Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.72% Yesterday

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.95 to a high of $96.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.33 on volume of 705,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Prologis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.96 and a high of $99.79 and are now at $94.88, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

