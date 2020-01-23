Watch for Procter & Gamble to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.78% Yesterday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.00 to a high of $124.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $124.84 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Procter & Gamble share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $127.00 and a 52-week low of $89.08 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $124.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.