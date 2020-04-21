Watch for Procter & Gamble to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.41% Yesterday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.71 to a high of $120.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $119.90 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Procter & Gamble and will alert subscribers who have PG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Procter & Gamble share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.