Watch for Principal Finl to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.02% Yesterday

Principal Finl (NASDAQ:PFG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.10 to a high of $56.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.30 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Principal Finl has traded in a range of $45.52 to $60.69 and is now at $56.78, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Principal Finl and will alert subscribers who have PFG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.