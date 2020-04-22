Watch for Premier Inc-Cl A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.11% Yesterday

Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.57 to a high of $32.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.84 on volume of 105,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Premier Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.11 and a high of $40.13 and are now at $32.00, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Premier Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have PINC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.