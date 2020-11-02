Watch for Premier Inc-Cl A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.06% Yesterday

Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.74 to a high of $32.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.39 on volume of 179,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Premier Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $27.37 to $40.13 and is now at $32.30, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Premier Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have PINC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.