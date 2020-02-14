Watch for Ppl Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.15% Yesterday

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.26 to a high of $36.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.09 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ppl Corp has traded in a range of $28.55 to $36.83 and is now at $35.69, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

