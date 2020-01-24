Watch for Popular Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.68% Yesterday

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.87 to a high of $60.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.47 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Popular Inc on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.74. Since that recommendation, shares of Popular Inc have risen 12.0%. We continue to monitor BPOP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Popular Inc has traded in a range of $49.23 to $61.45 and is now at $59.54, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.48% higher over the past week, respectively.