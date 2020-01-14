Watch for Polyone Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.19% Yesterday

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.20 to a high of $35.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.41 on volume of 143,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Polyone Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.47 and a high of $37.33 and are now at $35.34, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

