Watch for Polaris Inds to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.84% Yesterday

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.10 to a high of $44.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.35 on volume of 723,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Polaris Inds have traded between the current low of $40.10 and a high of $104.37 and are now at $40.34. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Polaris Inds on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.01. Since that call, shares of Polaris Inds have fallen 40.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.