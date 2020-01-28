Watch for Polaris Inds to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.38% Yesterday

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.42 to a high of $102.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.48 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Polaris Inds has traded in a range of $77.05 to $104.37 and is now at $96.22, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Polaris Inds and will alert subscribers who have PII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.