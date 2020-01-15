Watch for Pnc Financial Se to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.81% Yesterday

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.15 to a high of $158.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $157.82 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pnc Financial Se have traded between a low of $117.17 and a high of $161.79 and are now at $155.71, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

