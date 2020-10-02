Watch for Plug Power Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.59% Yesterday

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.27 to a high of $4.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.32 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Plug Power Inc have traded between a low of $1.32 and a high of $4.53 and are now at $4.36, which is 230% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

