Watch for Planet Fitness-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.36% Yesterday

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.45 to a high of $52.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.75 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Planet Fitness-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.77 and a 52-week low of $23.77 and are now trading 111% above that low price at $50.09 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

