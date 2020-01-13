Watch for Pinnacle West to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.20% Yesterday

Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.44 to a high of $90.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.60 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pinnacle West have traded between a low of $81.63 and a high of $99.81 and are now at $91.75, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

