Watch for Phillips 66 to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.84% Yesterday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.93 to a high of $112.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.04 on volume of 649,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Phillips 66 share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.24 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $109.04, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

