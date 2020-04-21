Watch for Philip Morris In to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.52% Yesterday

Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.28 to a high of $75.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.22 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Philip Morris In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.17 and a 52-week low of $56.01 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $72.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

