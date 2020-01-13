Watch for Pg&E Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.21% Yesterday

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.30 to a high of $11.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.64 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pg&E Corp on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Pg&E Corp have risen 73.5%. We continue to monitor PCG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Pg&E Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.19 and a 52-week low of $3.55 and are now trading 200% above that low price at $10.66 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.4%.