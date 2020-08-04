Watch for Pg&E Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.19% Yesterday

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.80 to a high of $9.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.06 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pg&E Corp on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.45. Since that call, shares of Pg&E Corp have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Pg&E Corp has traded in a range of $3.55 to $25.19 and is now at $9.62, 171% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.22% lower and 2.5% lower over the past week, respectively.