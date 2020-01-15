Watch for Pfizer Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.62% Yesterday

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.17 to a high of $40.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.68 on volume of 8.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pfizer Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.97 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $40.71, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

