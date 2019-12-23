Watch for Perrigo Co Plc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.79% Yesterday

Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.64 to a high of $54.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.72 on volume of 89,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Perrigo Co Plc on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $52.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Perrigo Co Plc have risen 4.7%. We continue to monitor PRGO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Perrigo Co Plc has traded in a range of $36.28 to $58.02 and is now at $53.74, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.