Watch for Perkinelmer Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.42% Yesterday

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.64 to a high of $73.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.78 on volume of 529,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Perkinelmer Inc has traded in a range of $63.38 to $103.00 and is now at $71.49, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

