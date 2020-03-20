MySmarTrend
Watch for Perkinelmer Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.42% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:04pm
By David Diaz

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.64 to a high of $73.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.78 on volume of 529,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Perkinelmer Inc and will alert subscribers who have PKI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Perkinelmer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.00 and a 52-week low of $63.38 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $71.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

