Watch for Perkinelmer Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.07% Yesterday

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.75 to a high of $99.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $98.98 on volume of 77,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Perkinelmer Inc have traded between a low of $75.71 and a high of $103.00 and are now at $99.44, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

