Watch for Pbf Energy Inc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.68% Yesterday

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.63 to a high of $30.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.64 on volume of 591,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pbf Energy Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Pbf Energy Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.09 and a high of $37.03 and are now at $29.86, 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.31% lower over the past week, respectively.