Watch for Paycom Software to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.73% Yesterday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $268.89 to a high of $277.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $275.94 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paycom Software have traded between a low of $163.42 and a high of $342.00 and are now at $272.50, which is 67% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

