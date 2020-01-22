Watch for Paychex Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.08% Yesterday

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.94 to a high of $89.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $88.43 on volume of 351,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Paychex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.82 and a high of $89.74 and are now at $89.75, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

