Watch for Patterson-Uti to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.04% Yesterday

Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.77 to a high of $10.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.84 on volume of 789,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Patterson-Uti on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Patterson-Uti have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor PTEN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson-Uti have traded between a low of $7.68 and a high of $16.27 and are now at $9.87, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.