Watch for Parker Hannifin to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.27% Yesterday

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $203.19 to a high of $207.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $205.30 on volume of 437,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Parker Hannifin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $212.05 and a 52-week low of $143.80 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $204.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Parker Hannifin and will alert subscribers who have PH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.