Watch for Papa John'S Intl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.19% Yesterday

Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.71 to a high of $63.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.57 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Papa John'S Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.29 and a high of $65.67 and are now at $63.72, 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

