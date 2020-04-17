Watch for Paccar Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.57% Yesterday

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.08 to a high of $68.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.50 on volume of 792,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Paccar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.41 and a 52-week low of $49.11 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $67.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

