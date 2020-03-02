Watch for Owens & Minor to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.28% Yesterday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.10 to a high of $6.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.26 on volume of 285,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens & Minor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens & Minor in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Owens & Minor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.43 and are now at $6.18, 154% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.39% higher and 0.05% lower over the past week, respectively.