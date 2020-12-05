Watch for Overstock.Com to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.51% Yesterday

Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.33 to a high of $19.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.77 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Overstock.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.75 and a 52-week low of $2.53 and are now trading 647% above that low price at $18.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 7.7%.

