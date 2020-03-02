Watch for Opus Bank to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.03% Yesterday

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.74 to a high of $26.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.17 on volume of 859,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Opus Bank share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.20 and a high of $35.56 and are now at $25.03, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Opus Bank and will alert subscribers who have OPB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.