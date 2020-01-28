Watch for Opus Bank to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.52% Yesterday

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.30 to a high of $26.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.99 on volume of 173,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Opus Bank has traded in a range of $18.20 to $35.56 and is now at $26.48, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

