Watch for Opko Health to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.31% Yesterday

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.49 to a high of $1.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.51 on volume of 740,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Opko Health on August 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.79. Since that call, shares of Opko Health have fallen 14.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Opko Health have traded between a low of $1.33 and a high of $3.93 and are now at $1.51, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 1.83% lower over the past week, respectively.