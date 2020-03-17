Watch for Omnicom Group to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.42% Yesterday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.62 to a high of $59.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.84 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Omnicom Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.05 and the current low of $52.62 and are currently at $57.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicom Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.97. Since that call, shares of Omnicom Group have fallen 23.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.