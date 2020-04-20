Watch for Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.28% Yesterday

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.90 to a high of $12.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.16 on volume of 42.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $9.00 to $65.25 and is now at $13.09, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.3%.

