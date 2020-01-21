Watch for Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.79% Yesterday

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.85 to a high of $45.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.65 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $37.25 to $68.83 and is now at $45.19, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

