Watch for Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.79% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 01/21/2020 - 12:50pm
By Amy Schwartz

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.85 to a high of $45.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.65 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $37.25 to $68.83 and is now at $45.19, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Occidental Pete on January 2nd, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Occidental Pete have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor OXY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

