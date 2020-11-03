Watch for Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound After Falling 16.32% Yesterday

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.00 to a high of $13.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.04 on volume of 31.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Occidental Pete share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.00 and a high of $68.83 and are now at $12.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 3.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

