Watch for Occidental Pete to Potentially Rebound After Falling 11.99% Yesterday

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.20 to a high of $30.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.09 on volume of 17.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Occidental Petehas traded in a range of $29.19 to $68.83 and are now at $29.84. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

