Watch for Nvidia Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.43% Yesterday

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $233.51 to a high of $239.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $248.15 on volume of 5.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nvidia Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $220.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Nvidia Corp have risen 13.7%. We continue to monitor NVDA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Nvidia Corp has traded in a range of $131.00 to $259.50 and is now at $238.85, 82% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.