Watch for Nvidia Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.75% Yesterday

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $219.00 to a high of $230.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $220.86 on volume of 11.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nvidia Corp have traded between a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 and are now at $217.27, which is 64% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

