Watch for Nuvasive Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.02% Yesterday

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.57 to a high of $78.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $78.04 on volume of 50,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nuvasive Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.91 and a 52-week low of $48.22 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $77.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

