Watch for Nu Skin Enterp-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.10% Yesterday

Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.03 to a high of $37.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.54 on volume of 290,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nu Skin Enterp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.79 and a 52-week low of $35.03 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $36.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.