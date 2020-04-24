Watch for Nrg Energy to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.27% Yesterday

Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.45 to a high of $31.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $31.61 on volume of 709,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nrg Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.78 and a 52-week low of $19.54 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $31.81 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

