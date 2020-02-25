Watch for Northrop Grumman to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.57% Yesterday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $350.97 to a high of $361.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $357.72 on volume of 320,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Northrop Grumman share prices have been bracketed by a low of $263.29 and a high of $385.01 and are now at $353.09, 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

