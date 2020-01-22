Watch for Northern Trust to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.91% Yesterday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.33 to a high of $106.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $105.96 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Northern Trust on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $93.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Northern Trust have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor NTRS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Northern Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $83.95 and a high of $110.48 and are now at $102.31, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.